FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.04 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index down 0.07 percent, dragged lower by
selling and pharma and banking shares. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.34 percent
as sentiment bullish ahead of the sale of the new 10-year paper
and as banks buy the current 10-year bond on hopes it will be an
OMO paper and will fetch a good price because of the bullish
sentiment in the market.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.94/95 per
dollar versus its close of 54.7750/7850 tracking broad gains in
the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian peers. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.70 percent,
while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.06 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.30 percent
compared to 7.25/7.35 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.