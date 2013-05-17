FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 17, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects one-year swap rate to 7.09 from 7.10 in paragraph 4)
    STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index ends up 0.19 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index ends up 0.28 percent, rising to new
2-1/2 year high as continued hopes for rate cuts bolstered
sentiment for blue chips such as ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro,
although some analysts warned the recent rally could be running
out of steam. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 7.40
percent, snapping an eight-session winning streak, while the new
7.16 percent 10-year bonds also reeled after Standard & Poor's
reiterated its "negative" outlook on the country's sovereign
ratings. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed weaker at 54.88/89
per dollar versus its close of 54.7750/7850, tracking broad
gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian
peers, but gains in domestic shares prevented a further fall.
 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended up 4 bps at 6.76
percent, while the one-year rate also rose 1 bp to 7.09 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed little changed at 7.20/7.30 percent
compared with 7.25/7.35 percent on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.