SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0750 GMT
#Financials
May 20, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0750 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index gains 0.42 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index is 0.24 percent up, tracking gains in
Asian markets and as foreign investors continue buying local
stocks. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield is unchanged at 7.40 percent and
the new 10-year paper is 1 bp higher at 7.17 percent on
continued selling after S&P's warning on a possible rating
downgrade to junk status. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.02/03 per
dollar versus its close of 54.88/89 on Friday, dragged down by a
weak euro. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 bp at 6.72 percent,
while the 1-year rate 2 bp lower at 7.07 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate little changed at 7.30/7.35 percent
compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
