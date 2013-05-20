FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 20, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to amend phrasing under GOVERNMENT BONDS to make clear
old 10-year bonds has gained for the ninth session in 10, not
the new 10-year paper)
    STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.31 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.49 percent, retreating from
near 2-1/2-year highs as investors book profits in
rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank, while drugmakers fall
on worries about the country's new drug pricing policy. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 7.34
percent for the ninth session in 10 on continued hopes that
easing inflation would prompt the central bank to cut interest
rates further and inject liquidity via open market operations,
while the new 10-year paper unchanged at 7.16 percent 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.10/11 per
dollar versus its close of 54.88/89 on Friday, to its lowest
level in two-and-a-half months on Monday as heavy demand for the
greenback from gold and oil importers along with choppy domestic
shares weighed. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.73 percent,
while the 1-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.07 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.35 percent
compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

