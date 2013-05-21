SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0707 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index falls 0.29 percent while the broader NSE index is down 0.35 percent, heading for a second day of decline. Analysts say some consolidation was due in the domestic market after the BSE index rallied about 11 percent since mid-April due to strong foreign inflows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield flat at 7.34 percent, after initially dropping to 7.31 percent, its lowest since Dec. 1, 2009. Strong demand from foreign investors at auction of unused debt limits on Monday and expectations of open market operations by the central bank are boosting demand for debt. Yields on the new 10-year paper down 1 basis point at 7.15 Percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 55.04/05 per dollar compared with its previous close of 55.10/11 as dollar selling by exporters aids, while firmer Asian peers also underpin sentiment. INR/ INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 bps at 6.69 percent, while the 1-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.03 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with 7.25/7.35 percent at close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)