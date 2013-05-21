FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0707 GMT
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0707 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index falls 0.29 percent while the
broader NSE index is down 0.35 percent, heading for a
second day of decline. Analysts say some consolidation was due
in the domestic market after the BSE index rallied about 11
percent since mid-April due to strong foreign inflows. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield flat at 7.34 percent, after
initially dropping to 7.31 percent, its lowest since Dec. 1,
2009. Strong demand from foreign investors at auction of unused
debt limits on Monday and expectations of open market operations
by the central bank are boosting demand for debt. Yields on the
new 10-year paper down 1 basis point at 7.15
Percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at
55.04/05 per dollar compared with its previous close of 55.10/11
as dollar selling by exporters aids, while firmer Asian peers
also underpin sentiment. INR/

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 bps at 6.69 percent,
while the 1-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.03 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with 
7.25/7.35 percent at close on Monday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.