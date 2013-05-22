FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
May 22, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index 0.31 percent higher while the broader
NSE index is up 0.24 percent, tracking gains in regional
equities. Technology shares gain on a fall in the rupee. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield up 3 basis point at 7.38 percent,
hurt by the absence of an open market operation announcement by
the central bank this week. The new 10-year paper 
up 1 bp at 7.17 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee falls to a new near 6-month
low at 55.33. It is currently at 55.46/47 per dollar, versus its
its previous close of 55.41/42 due to continued follow-on dollar
buying. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 6.78 percent
while the 1-year rate also 4 bps up at 7.12 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with 
7.20/7.30 percent at close on Tuesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

