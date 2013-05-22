SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 1200 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index closed down 0.25 percent while the broader NSE index fell 0.32 percent. Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, to mark their lowest close in almost two weeks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield ends up 2 basis point at 7.37 percent, while the new 10-year paper closed steady at 7.16 percent. Indian government bonds continued to retreat from a recent rally as the central bank has yet to announce bond purchases that had been widely anticipated. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.46/47 per dollar vs prior close of 55.41/42. The rupee fell for a fourth successive session on Wednesday to mark its longest losing streak in over three months, hurt by dollar demand from oil refiners and a late fall in equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 3 bps higher at 6.77 percent while the 1-year rate 2 bp up at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with 7.20/7.30 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)