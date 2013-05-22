FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 1200 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 1200 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index closed down 0.25 percent
while the broader NSE index fell 0.32 percent. Indian
shares fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, to
mark their lowest close in almost two weeks. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield ends up 2 basis point at 7.37
percent, while the new 10-year paper closed
steady at 7.16 percent. Indian government bonds continued to
retreat from a recent rally as the central bank has yet to
announce bond purchases that had been widely anticipated. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.46/47 per dollar
vs prior close of 55.41/42. The rupee fell for a fourth
successive session on Wednesday to mark its longest losing
streak in over three months, hurt by dollar demand from oil
refiners and a late fall in equities.
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate 3 bps higher at 6.77 percent
while the 1-year rate 2 bp up at 7.10 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with 
7.20/7.30 percent on Tuesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.