SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430GMT
May 23, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 0.69 percent and the
broader NSE index lower 0.79 percent, heading towards a
fourth successive session of fall, on regional stock weakness.
 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.40
percent while the new 10-year paper higher 1 bp
at 7.17 percent as U.S. yields rise on Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke's testimony. Domestic factors like absence of open
market operation and auction supply also hurting bonds. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.84/85 per dollar vs
its prior close of 55.46/47, falling to a new 6-month low, on
global dollar strength after U.S. authorities said they may
taper stimulus programme. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate 5 bps higher at 6.82 percent
while the 1-year rate 4 bps up at 7.14 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with 
7.25/7.30 percent on Wednesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
