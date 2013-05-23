SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.69 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.79 percent, heading towards a fourth successive session of fall, on regional stock weakness. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.40 percent while the new 10-year paper higher 1 bp at 7.17 percent as U.S. yields rise on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. Domestic factors like absence of open market operation and auction supply also hurting bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.84/85 per dollar vs its prior close of 55.46/47, falling to a new 6-month low, on global dollar strength after U.S. authorities said they may taper stimulus programme. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate 5 bps higher at 6.82 percent while the 1-year rate 4 bps up at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with 7.25/7.30 percent on Wednesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)