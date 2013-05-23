FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0722 GMT
May 23, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0722 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 1.49 percent and the
broader NSE index lower 1.66 percent, heading towards a
fourth successive session of falls, on regional stock weakness.
 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.39
percent while the new 10-year paper is 1 bp
higher at 7.17 percent, as U.S. yields rise on Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. Domestic factors like absence
of an open market operation and auction supply are also hurting
bonds. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.90/91 per dollar vs
its prior close of 55.46/47. It fell to its lowest in more than 
8-1/2 months earlier in the session, heading for a fifth
consecutive session of falls, as the dollar rallied at the
prospect the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus
programme this year 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 6.81 percent
while the 1-year rate 2 bps up at 7.12 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent compared with 
7.25/7.30 percent on Wednesday. 
    
 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

