SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 23, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index ends down 1.93 percent at 19,674.33
points while the broader NSE index closes 2.09 percent lower at
5,967.05 points. The NSE posted its biggest percentage fall in a
year as the prospect of an end to the U.S. stimulus programme
and a weak China manufacturing survey sparked concerns foreign
investors would end their recent buying spree. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 7.38
percent while the new 10-year paper closes down 1
bp at 7.15 percent, as fears of Fed reversing its easy monetary
policy weigh, but fall in global crude oil prices limits a
sharper downside. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.59/60 per dollar
versus its previous close of 55.46/47. The rupee however
recovers sharply from an eight-and-half month low of 56.01 as
exporters step in to sell the greenback. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends up 1 bp at 6.78 percent
while the 1-year rate also rises 1 bp to 7.11 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 7.20/7.30 percent compared with 
7.25/7.30 percent on Wednesday. 
    
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
