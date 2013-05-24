SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index up 0.03 percent while the broader NSE index up 0.04 percent tracking mildly stronger Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.37 percent while the new 10-year paper down 2 bps at 7.13 percent, as sentiment bullish ahead of the debt sale later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.66/67 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 55.59/60, weighed down by a recovery in the dollar versus the yen. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 6.78 percent while the 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.10 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, little above Thursday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)