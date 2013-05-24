FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT
#Financials
May 24, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0418 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index up 0.03 percent while the broader NSE
index up 0.04 percent tracking mildly stronger Asian shares.
 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.37
percent while the new 10-year paper down 2 bps at
7.13 percent, as sentiment bullish ahead of the debt sale later
in the day. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.66/67 per dollar
compared with Thursday's close of 55.59/60, weighed down by a
recovery in the dollar versus the yen. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 6.78 percent while
the 1-year rate down 1 bp at 7.10 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, little above
Thursday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
