SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0752 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index inches up 0.05 percent while the broader NSE index gains 0.26 percent, tracking mildly stronger Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps) at 7.33 percent, while the new 10-year paper down 3 bps at 7.12 percent, as sentiment bullish ahead of the debt sale later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.55/56 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 55.59/60, as dollar sales from foreign banks in the morning are sparking talk of inflows related to Unilever's open offer for its India unit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.76 percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, little above Thursday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)