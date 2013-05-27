SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index inches up 0.62 percent while the broader NSE index gains 0.62 percent, led by a surge in Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield flat at 7.34 percent after easing in early trades, while the new 10-year paper down 1 bp at 7.10 percent. Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI announces an OMO this week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.68/69 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 55.63/64, boosted by month-end dollar demand from oil refiners and other importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.74 percent while the one-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.07 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, unchanged from its Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)