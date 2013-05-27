FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0734 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0734 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index inches up 0.9 percent while the
broader NSE index gains 0.8 percent, led by a surge in Reliance
Industries. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield flat at 7.34 percent after easing
in early trades, while the new 10-year paper up 1
bp at 7.12 percent. Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI
announces an OMO this week. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.56/57 per dollar
compared with Friday's close of 55.63/64, tracking gains in
domestic share market. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.75 percent
while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 7.08 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with its
Friday's close of 7.30/7.35 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.