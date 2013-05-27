FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index closes up 1.66 percent at 20,030.77
points while the broader NSE index gains 1.66 percent to
6,083.15 points to mark their second consecutive session of
gains as Reliance Industries surges after a significant gas
discovery, while Sun Pharma gains ahead of quarterly earnings.
 
       
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield ends flat at 7.34 percent after
easing in early trades, while the new 10-year paper
 ends up 1 basis point at 7.12 percent. Dealers
are waiting to see whether RBI announces an OMO this week with
sentiment also cautious ahead of the GDP data on Friday. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.5675/5775 per
dollar compared with Friday's close of 55.63/64, tracking gains
in domestic share market and broad losses in the dollar versus
major currencies. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 1 bp at 6.77
percent while the one-year rate closes down 1 bp at 7.08
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 7.30/7.35 percent, unchanged from
its Friday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.