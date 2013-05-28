FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT
May 28, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index up 0.11 percent, while the broader
NSE index up 0.01 percent, heading for a third day of gains as
Coal India Ltd rises 3.3 percent after its quarterly
earnings beat estimates and the company said it would raise
prices. 
       
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.33
percent, cheering the choice of paper at the bond auction by the
central bank. The new 10-year paper down 1 bp at 7.11 percent.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.73/74 per
dollar versus Monday's close of 55.5675/5775, tracking losses in
other Asian currencies versus the greenback. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 bps at 6.80 percent,
while the one-year rate rises 1 bps at 7.09 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30, lower than 7.30/7.35 percent
close on Monday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

