FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index ends up 0.65 percent at 20,160.82
points, while the broader NSE index closes up 0.46 percent at
6,111.25 points led by gains in resources stocks, as Reliance
Industries climbed for a second day after a significant gas
discovery, while Coal India jumped after its March-quarter
profit beats estimates. 
       
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield ends up 2 basis points (bps) at
7.36 percent, while the new 10-year bond ends up
1 bp at 7.13 percent. Dealers booked profits after a long rally,
with a slide in the rupee reigniting concerns about the
country's current account deficit. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 55.9550/9650
per dollar versus Monday's close of 55.5675/5775, tracking
losses in other Asian currencies versus the greenback and heavy
dollar demand for defence related payments. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 6 bps at 6.83
percent, while the one-year rate rises 4 bps to 7.12 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 7.20/7.30, lower than 7.30/7.35
percent close on Monday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.