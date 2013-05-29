FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0427 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0427 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 0.30 percent, while the broader
NSE index lower 0.36 percent tracking weak Asian shares and
profit-taking in Reliance Industries. 
       
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.38
percent, while the new 10-year bond higher 2 bps
at 7.15 percent in the absence of any announcement on open
market operations by the central bank. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker 56.14/56.15 to the
dollar from 55.9550/9650 at Tuesday's close tracking losses in
the domestic share market and broad gains in the dollar versus
majors and other Asian currencies. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 bps at 6.88 percent,
while the one-year rate rises 2 bps to 7.14 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with
previous close of 7.20/7.30. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.