SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0427 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.30 percent, while the broader NSE index lower 0.36 percent tracking weak Asian shares and profit-taking in Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.38 percent, while the new 10-year bond higher 2 bps at 7.15 percent in the absence of any announcement on open market operations by the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker 56.14/56.15 to the dollar from 55.9550/9650 at Tuesday's close tracking losses in the domestic share market and broad gains in the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 bps at 6.88 percent, while the one-year rate rises 2 bps to 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with previous close of 7.20/7.30. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)