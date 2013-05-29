FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
May 29, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 0.30 percent and the broader NSE
index lower 0.39 percent tracking weak Asian shares and on
profit-taking in Reliance Industries. 
       
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.40
percent, while the new 10-year bond higher 3 bps
at 7.16 percent in the absence of any announcement on open
market operations by the central bank. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 56.29/56.30 per
dollar from Tuesday's close of 55.9550/9650, tracking losses in
the domestic share market and broad gains in the dollar versus
majors and other Asian currencies. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 6 bps at 6.89 percent,
while the one-year rate rises 3 bps to 7.15 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with its
previous close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

