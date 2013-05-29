SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.30 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.39 percent tracking weak Asian shares and on profit-taking in Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.40 percent, while the new 10-year bond higher 3 bps at 7.16 percent in the absence of any announcement on open market operations by the central bank. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 56.29/56.30 per dollar from Tuesday's close of 55.9550/9650, tracking losses in the domestic share market and broad gains in the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 6 bps at 6.89 percent, while the one-year rate rises 3 bps to 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with its previous close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)