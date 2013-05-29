FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 29, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index closes down 0.07 percent and the
broader NSE index ends down 0.11 percent, snapping a three-day
winning streak, as lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd 
declined on caution ahead of quarterly economic growth data and
the expiry of May derivative contracts later this week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield closed up 3 basis points (bps) at
7.39 percent, while the new 10-year bond rose 3
bps to 7.16 percent, as the rupee's continued weakness raised
concerns about funding of the country's current account gap
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 56.17/18 per dollar
down from Tuesday's close of 55.9550/9650 per dollar. The rupee
earlier fell to as much as 56.37, its lowest level in 10 months,
as persistent dollar demand from defence and oil firms weighed
while a fall in local shares added to its woes. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 4 bps at 6.87
percent, while the one-year swap rate ended 1 bp higher at 7.13
percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate closed at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with
its previous close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

