FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.16 percent lower, heading for a second day of falls
ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts later in the
day. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at
7.37 percent and the new 10-year bond 3 bps down
at 7.13 percent, largely driven by the sharp overnight drop in
crude prices.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 56.14/15 per dollar
compared with Wednesday's close of 56.17/18 per dollar, helped
by gains in regional currencies. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.85
percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.12
percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with its
previous close of 7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.