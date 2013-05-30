FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 30, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index ends up 0.34 percent at 20,215.40
points and the broader NSE index closes 0.32 percent higher at
6,124.05 points, gaining in a volatile session marked by the
expiry of May derivatives, buoyed by gains in auto stocks such
as Tata Motors and M&M, which posted market beating quarterly
earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield ends up 5 basis points (bps) at
7.44 percent and the new 10-year bond 3 bps
higher at 7.19 percent, rising for a third session to a two-week
high, after the central bank chief says retail inflation remains
high, denting growing expectations of a June rate cut. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee hits new 10-month low of
56.39 before closing at 56.38/39 per dollar compared with
Wednesday's close of 56.17/18 per dollar, as the central bank
chief's comments on inflation still being high and concerns over
the current account gap dents rate cut hopes. Earlier heavy
dollar demand from oil and defence firms also weighed. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 3 bp at 6.90
percent, while the one-year swap rate closes 4 bps higher at
7.17 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 6.70/6.80 percent, down from its
previous close of 7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

