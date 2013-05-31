SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.87 percent and the broader NSE index 0.97 percent lower, as rate-cut hopes dented after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments on inflation. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The old 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.45 percent after rising to 7.49 percent in early trades. The new 10-year bond 2 bps higher at 7.21 percent, after the central bank chief said retail inflation remains high, denting growing expectations of a rate cut at the bank's June review. Dealers now await the March-quarter GDP data. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee hit an 11-month low of 56.60 per U.S. dollar as hopes of a rate cut in June reduce after the RBI governor's inflation comments. The pair is at 56.46/47 versus Thursday's close of 56.38/39. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.94 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, higher than Thursday's close of 6.70/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)