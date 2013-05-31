FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT
May 31, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 0.87 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.97 percent lower, as rate-cut hopes dented after Reserve
Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments on inflation.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.45
percent after rising to 7.49 percent in early trades. The new
10-year bond 2 bps higher at 7.21 percent, after
the central bank chief said retail inflation remains high,
denting growing expectations of a rate cut at the bank's June
review. Dealers now await the March-quarter GDP data. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee hit an 11-month low of 56.60
per U.S. dollar as hopes of a rate cut in June reduce after the
RBI governor's inflation comments. The pair is at 56.46/47
versus Thursday's close of 56.38/39. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.94 percent,
while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.18 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, higher than
Thursday's close of 6.70/6.80 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

