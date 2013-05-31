FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 31, 2013
May 31, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index dropped 2.25 percent and the broader
NSE index slid to close down 2.26 percent, marking their biggest
single-day percentage fall in about 14 months as lenders such as
ICICI Bank reeled after economic growth data dashed hopes the
central bank would cut interest rates next month.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The old 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.44 percent. The
new 10-year bond 5 bps higher at 7.24 percent, as
hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month were
dashed after the economy grew in line with forecasts. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 56.4950/5050 versus
Thursday's close of 56.38/39, hitting its lowest level in 11
months weighed down by in-line growth data and dwindling hopes
of another rate cut at the central bank's upcoming policy review
in mid-June. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.94 percent,
while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.18 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent, higher than
Thursday's close of 6.70/6.80 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
