SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0450 GMT
June 3, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0450 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index drops 0.04 percent and the broader
NSE index is down 0.14 percent. IT major Infosys 
surges 5.6 percent after founder N.R. Narayana Murthy returns as
executive chairman. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new benchmark 10-year bond 2 basis points lower at 7.22
percent, as global crude oil prices fell sharply. The old
10-year bond yield was down 3 bps at 7.41
percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at
55.46/47 versus Friday's close of 56.4950/5050, helped by
dollar's losses versus other major currencies. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 6.93 percent,
while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.17 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, higher than Friday's
close of 7.00/7.10 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

