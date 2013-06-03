SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0450 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index drops 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.14 percent. IT major Infosys surges 5.6 percent after founder N.R. Narayana Murthy returns as executive chairman. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new benchmark 10-year bond 2 basis points lower at 7.22 percent, as global crude oil prices fell sharply. The old 10-year bond yield was down 3 bps at 7.41 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 55.46/47 versus Friday's close of 56.4950/5050, helped by dollar's losses versus other major currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 6.93 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, higher than Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)