SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0707 GMT
June 3, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0707 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index drops 0.5 percent and the broader NSE
index is down 0.51 percent. Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
 fall 3 percent after the automaker's sales declined
14.4 percent in May compared with a year earlier.
  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at
7.23 percent, as global crude oil prices fell sharply. The old
10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 7.43
percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 55.59/60 versus
Friday's close of 56.4950/5050, tracking losses in domestic
shares. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 6.93 percent,
while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.17 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, higher than Friday's
close of 7.00/7.10 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
