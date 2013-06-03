FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 3, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index drops 0.76 percent and the broader
NSE index falls 0.78 percent, marking their lowest close in
nearly a month, as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 
dropped on reports of its talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB, while
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slumped after sales declined
14.4 percent in May. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The new benchmark 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at
7.24 percent, after touching a low of 7.21 percent during the
session, tailing crude oil prices that recovered after a sharp
drop earlier in the day. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 56.76/77 versus Friday's
close of 56.4950/5050, weakening for a fifth straight session 
weighed down by losses in domestic shares and on continued
growth concerns as investors pare back expectations for central
bank rate cuts next month. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 basis points (bps) up at
6.96 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.19
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, higher than Friday's
close of 7.00/7.10 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

