SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index drops 0.76 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.78 percent, marking their lowest close in nearly a month, as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd dropped on reports of its talks to buy Sweden's Meda AB, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slumped after sales declined 14.4 percent in May. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new benchmark 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at 7.24 percent, after touching a low of 7.21 percent during the session, tailing crude oil prices that recovered after a sharp drop earlier in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 56.76/77 versus Friday's close of 56.4950/5050, weakening for a fifth straight session weighed down by losses in domestic shares and on continued growth concerns as investors pare back expectations for central bank rate cuts next month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 2 basis points (bps) up at 6.96 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, higher than Friday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.