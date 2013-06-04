SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index edges up 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index inches 0.5 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian share markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.21 percent as the central bank announces an open market operation to buy up to 70 billion rupees worth bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 56.56/57 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 56.76/77, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points (bps) at 6.92 percent, while the one-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, little changed from Monday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)