SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
June 4, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index falls 0.33 percent and the broader
NSE index also drops 0.33 percent, marking a third consecutive
session of falls, to their lowest close in a month after lenders
such as State Bank of India dropped on continued
uncertainty over rate cuts and on caution as foreign investors
sold index futures. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps)
at 7.19 percent as the central bank announces an open market
operation to buy up to 70 billion rupees worth of bonds. Bonds
are also helped by news that the government is considering
raising the quota for foreign investors by another $5 billion.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 56.44/45 per
dollar compared with Monday's close of 56.76/77, as further
restrictions on gold imports by the central bank helped ease
some worries over the country's record current account deficit.
 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 8 bps at 6.88
percent, while the one-year swap rate 5 bps lower at 7.14
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.25/7.30 percent,
versus Monday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

