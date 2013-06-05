SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0433 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.34 percent and the broader NSE index 0.43 percent lower, heading towards their fourth consecutive session of falls, tailing weak regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.20 percent, largely on the back of rising crude oil prices and heavy selling on Tuesday by state-run banks. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 56.36/37 per dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 56.44/45 after the government and the central bank's steps to support the unit on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 6.90 percent, while the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.25/7.35 percent from its last close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)