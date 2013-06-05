FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index closed up 0.11 percent and the
broader NSE index rose 0.07 percent, snapping three days of
losses as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained after
Sweden's Meda denied it was in talks to sell itself,
while Larsen & Toubro advanced after winning a major
gas project in Saudi Arabia. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bp) at
7.21 percent, tracking rising oil prices and as investors booked
profits ahead of economic data next week. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 56.7250/7350 per
dollar, hurt by heavy dollar buying by importers, particularly
in the oil sector, and weakness in the euro. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 3 basis points to
6.91 percent, while the one-year swap rate is 2 bps higher at
7.16 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.25/7.30 percent.
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.