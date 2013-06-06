FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2013 / 4:40 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 0.70 percent and the broader NSE
index 7.65 percent lower, tracking a sharp fall in other Asian
markets which slipped to fresh 2013 lows as growing uncertainty
on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus
this year kept markets on edge. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.22
percent, but upside seen capped ahead of the upcoming open
market purchase of bonds on Friday. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 56.98/99 per dollar
compared with previous close of 56.7250/7350 as dollar demand
from oil importers and weak domestic shares hurt. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.89
percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.15
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent compared
with 7.25/7.30 percent at previous close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.