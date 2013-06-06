FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index and the broader NSE index down 0.2
percent each. Shares are off lows after bigger falls earlier in
the session on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back
its stimulus this year. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.22
percent, as a weakening rupee raises further concerns about
foreign funds pulling out of Indian debt. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 56.86/87 per
dollar compared with previous close of 56.7250/7350 as dollar
demand from oil importers and weak domestic shares hurt. The
rupee fell to 57 in early trades, close to its record low of
57.32 hit in late June 2012. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.88
percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.15
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared
with 7.25/7.30 percent at previous close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.