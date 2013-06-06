SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index and the broader NSE index down 0.2 percent each. Shares are off lows after bigger falls earlier in the session on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent, as a weakening rupee raises further concerns about foreign funds pulling out of Indian debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 56.86/87 per dollar compared with previous close of 56.7250/7350 as dollar demand from oil importers and weak domestic shares hurt. The rupee fell to 57 in early trades, close to its record low of 57.32 hit in late June 2012. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.88 percent, while the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with 7.25/7.30 percent at previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)