SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 6, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index closed down 0.25 percent and the
broader NSE index ended 0.04 percent lower, as sustained fears
that a weakening rupee would lead foreign investors to pare
positions hit blue chips such as Bharti Airtel Ltd and
HDFC Bank Ltd.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 7.21 percent,
with a falling rupee adding to concerns that foreign investors
may pare some of their holdings. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 56.84/85 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 56.7250/7350. The
rupee recovered after touching the key psychological level of 57
to the dollar, helped by dollar selling by some foreign and
custodian banks, but sentiment remained cautious ahead of key
U.S. data on Friday. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at
6.88 percent, while the one-year swap was unchanged at 7.16
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.25/7.30 percent.
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

