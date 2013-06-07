FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT
June 7, 2013

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.2 percent lower, tracking losses in other Asian share
markets ahead of the U.S. payroll data later in the day.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.20 percent, ahead of the open market operation and debt sale
later in the day. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 56.79/80 per dollar
compared with 56.84/85 per dollar on Thursday, tracking broad
losses in the dollar versus major and other Asian currencies.
 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.87 percent,
while the one-year swap also 1 bp lower at 7.15 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.25/7.30 percent.
 
    
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

