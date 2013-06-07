SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.2 percent lower, tracking losses in other Asian share markets ahead of the U.S. payroll data later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.20 percent, ahead of the open market operation and debt sale later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 56.79/80 per dollar compared with 56.84/85 per dollar on Thursday, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus major and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.87 percent, while the one-year swap also 1 bp lower at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)