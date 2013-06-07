FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0721 GMT
June 7, 2013 / 7:27 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0721 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index up 0.6 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.43 percent higher, led by gains in IT stocks such as
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on value buying and recent rupee
weakness.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at
7.22 percent, ahead of the results of open market operation and
debt sale later in the day. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 56.76/77 per dollar
compared with 56.84/85 on Thursday, tracking broad losses in the
dollar versus major and other Asian currencies. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 6.89 percent,
while the one-year swap unchanged at 7.16 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, little
changed from Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

