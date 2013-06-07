SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0721 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index up 0.6 percent and the broader NSE index 0.43 percent higher, led by gains in IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on value buying and recent rupee weakness. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.22 percent, ahead of the results of open market operation and debt sale later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 56.76/77 per dollar compared with 56.84/85 on Thursday, tracking broad losses in the dollar versus major and other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 6.89 percent, while the one-year swap unchanged at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, little changed from Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)