FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index fell 0.46 percent and the broader NSE
index closed 0.68 percent lower, to mark their lowest close in
almost a month as sustained fears that a weakening rupee would
lead foreign investors to pare positions hit blue chips such as
HDFC Bank Ltd.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps) at
7.24 percent, as a falling rupee and continued guard from the
central bank chief on inflation further clouded hopes of a rate
cut at the June monetary review. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 57.06/07 per dollar
compared with 56.84/85 on Thursday and was at a striking
distance of an all-time low but dollar selling by some exporters
and state-run banks helped the unit recover some ground. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.92 percent,
while the one-year swap higher 1 bp at 7.17 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent, versus 
Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.