SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425GMT
June 10, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index 0.5 percent higher and the broader
NSE index also 0.5 percent up, tracking gains in regional
stocks. Technology stocks were higher, tracking the fall in the
rupee to a record low.
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at
7.26 percent, as the rupee slumped to a record low raising
concerns about foreign fund outflows. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee hits a record low of 57.5450
per dollar in trade compared with 57.06/07 close on Friday as
the global dollar gained on disappointing data from China and
slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 bps at 6.97 percent,
while the one-year swap higher 4 bps at 7.21 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, versus 
Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

