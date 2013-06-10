SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0725 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index also 0.12 percent up, tracking gains in regional stocks. Technology stocks were higher, tracking the fall in the rupee to a record low. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.27 percent, as the rupee slumped to a record low raising concerns about foreign fund outflows. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee hits a record low of 57.81 per dollar in trade compared with 57.06/07 close on Friday as the global dollar gained on disappointing data from China and slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The rupee's all-time low escalated worries about the country's current account deficit and complicating the task of the central bank as it tries to loosen monetary conditions to spur an economic recovery. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 7 bps at 6.99 percent, while the one-year swap higher 4 bps at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)