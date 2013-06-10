SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE index 0.05 percent down, as a fall in the rupee to a record low hit lenders on fears the central bank would hold off from cutting interest rates, while IT companies rose on hopes of improving returns from overseas markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.28 percent, as the rupee slumped to a record low, raising concerns about foreign fund outflows. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee hit a record low on Monday, weighed down by broad gains in the dollar and choppy domestic shares, although the local currency was seen recovering on the back of an expected central bank intervention and potential government measures. The partially convertible rupee closed at 58.15/16 per dollar, compared with 57.06/07 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 11 bps at 7.03 percent, while the one-year swap higher 6 bps at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)