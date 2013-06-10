FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 10, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index up 0.06 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.05 percent down, as a fall in the rupee to a record low
hit lenders on fears the central bank would hold off from
cutting interest rates, while IT companies rose on hopes of
improving returns from overseas markets.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at
7.28 percent, as the rupee slumped to a record low, raising
concerns about foreign fund outflows. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee hit a record low on Monday, weighed down by
broad gains in the dollar and choppy domestic shares, although
the local currency was seen recovering on the back of an
expected central bank intervention and potential government
measures.
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 58.15/16
per dollar, compared with 57.06/07 on Friday. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 11 bps at 7.03 percent,
while the one-year swap higher 6 bps at 7.23 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.25/7.30 percent,
versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

