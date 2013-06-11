FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
#Financials
June 11, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 1.2 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.18 percent lower, tracking the fall in the rupee. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.29
percent, but a fall in the rupee to record lows may hurt later
in the session. Traders will await the factory output and
inflation data ahead of the central bank's review next week.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 58.75/77 per
dollar compared with Monday's close of 58.15/16, tracking weak
Asian peers and losses in domestic shares. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.04
percent, while the one-year swap also up 1 basis point at 7.24
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, unchanged
compared with Monday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

