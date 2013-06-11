SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main BSE index down 1.2 percent and the broader NSE index 1.18 percent lower, tracking the fall in the rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.29 percent, but a fall in the rupee to record lows may hurt later in the session. Traders will await the factory output and inflation data ahead of the central bank's review next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 58.75/77 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 58.15/16, tracking weak Asian peers and losses in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.04 percent, while the one-year swap also up 1 basis point at 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, unchanged compared with Monday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)