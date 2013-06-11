SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares at their lowest close in more than 1-1/2 months with the main BSE index down 1.53 percent and the broader NSE index 1.52 percent lower, as the rupee tumbled to a record low, continuing to hit lenders such as ICICI Bank on dashed rate cut hopes. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.30 percent, as foreign investors continued to sell local debt with the rupee sliding to a record low and as U.S. Treasury yields hitting their highest in more than a year, reducing the differential with domestic debt. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 58.39/40 per dollar, after striking 58.98 per dollar at its weakest during the session. The unit closed at 58.15/16 on Monday. Suspected central bank intervention hauled the rupee off a record low struck on Tuesday afternoon, reassuring a market worried over the Reserve Bank of India's earlier inaction as the currency's fall gathered pace. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.03 percent, while the one-year swap up 1 basis point at 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, versus Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)