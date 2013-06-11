FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
June 11, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares at their lowest close in more than 1-1/2
months with the main BSE index down 1.53 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.52 percent lower, as the rupee tumbled to a record
low, continuing to hit lenders such as ICICI Bank on dashed rate
cut hopes. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.30
percent, as foreign investors continued to sell local debt with
the rupee sliding to a record low and as U.S. Treasury yields
hitting their highest in more than a year, reducing the
differential with domestic debt. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 58.39/40
per dollar, after striking 58.98 per dollar at its weakest
during the session. The unit closed at 58.15/16 on Monday. 
    Suspected central bank intervention hauled the rupee off a
record low struck on Tuesday afternoon, reassuring a market
worried over the Reserve Bank of India's earlier inaction as the
currency's fall gathered pace. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.03 percent,
while the one-year swap up 1 basis point at 7.24 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, versus
Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.