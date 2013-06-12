FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0500 GMT
June 12, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0500 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main BSE index down 0.18 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.12 percent lower, as fears continue on foreign fund
outflows. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.29
percent, ahead of retail inflation and factory data due later in
the session. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee gains to 58.24/25
per dollar as against 58.39/40 last close, tracking gains in
Asian currencies. It fell to a record low of 58.98 on Tuesday.  
   
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.01
percent, while the one-year swap 1 basis point lower at 7.23
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus
Tuesday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

