SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 12, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark share index fell for a second consecutive
session on Wednesday to its lowest close since April 18 as
lenders such as Axis Bank Ltd lost ground after high retail
inflation in May was seen virtually ruling out a rate cut next
week. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.53 percent, while
the broader NSE index lost 0.49 percent.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds recouped early losses to end higher
after Fitch Ratings upgraded the country's rating outlook to
"stable". The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis
point (bp) at 7.29 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee snapped a five-session losing streak as an
upgrade by Fitch Ratings helped calm investor nerves after a
series of record lows were hit in recent sessions on the back of
massive debt outflows. The partially convertible rupee closed at
57.79/80 per dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 58.39/40. 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate
unchanged at 7.03 percent and 7.24 percent, respectively.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent, versus
Tuesday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

