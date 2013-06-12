SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark share index fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest close since April 18 as lenders such as Axis Bank Ltd lost ground after high retail inflation in May was seen virtually ruling out a rate cut next week. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.53 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.49 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds recouped early losses to end higher after Fitch Ratings upgraded the country's rating outlook to "stable". The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.29 percent. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee snapped a five-session losing streak as an upgrade by Fitch Ratings helped calm investor nerves after a series of record lows were hit in recent sessions on the back of massive debt outflows. The partially convertible rupee closed at 57.79/80 per dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 58.39/40. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.03 percent and 7.24 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent, versus Tuesday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)