SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0550 GMT
#Financials
June 13, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0550 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index down 1.28 percent and
the broader NSE index lower 1.19 percent, tracking falls
in regional currencies.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bond yields rise 5 basis points (bps) to
7.34 percent after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram did not
announce any big moves to attract capital inflows to stem the
rupee's fall in his much anticipated press briefing. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee weaker at 58.52/53 per dollar against its last
close of 57.79/80 on weakness in regional currencies and the
absence of any concrete measure to check the rupee's fall.
 
        
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year swap rate 3 bps higher at 7.27 percent and the
five-year swap rate 3 bps up at 7.06 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus
Wednesday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

