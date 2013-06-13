FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 13, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session to close
at their lowest level since April 17, after Apollo Tyres slumped
as its proposed $2.5 billion offer for Cooper Tire raised
concerns about higher debt, while Sun Pharma fell after it
agreed to pay $550 million to Pfizer to settle a patent suit.
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.12 percent, while the
broader NSE index dropped 1.06 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian bonds fell as dealers chose to focus on the central
bank's upcoming rate decision, ignoring the government's move to
allow foreigners to invest more in rupee-denominated debt. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points (bps) at
7.33 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee recovered a large part of its losses, helped by
dollar sales from a corporate and exporters, but disappointment
over lack of any specific measures from the government prevented
a further rise. The partially convertible rupee closed at
57.98/99 per dollar, off the day's low of 58.56 but still weaker
than Wednesday's close of 57.79/80.
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year swap rate ended flat at 7.24 percent and the
five-year swap rate was 2 bps lower at 7.01 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus
Wednesday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

