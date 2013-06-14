FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
June 14, 2013 / 4:06 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index up 1.05 percent while the broader
NSE index 1.04 percent higher, tracking gains in other regional
share markets but sentiment remains cautious ahead of the WPI
data due later in the day and the central bank's monetary policy
review on Monday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at
7.32 percent on the back of some gains in the rupee traders say.
The WPI data eyed for further direction. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 57.73/74 per dollar
compared with Thursday's close of 57.98/99, tracking gains in
other Asian currencies and the domestic share market. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.26 percent and the
five-year swap rate was 1 bp lower at 7.00 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent compared to
7.25/7.30 percent on Thursday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

