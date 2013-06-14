FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
June 14, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares snapped a three-session losing streak to gain
nearly 2 percent, after Reliance Industries surged on hopes one
of its blocks held higher gas reserves while lenders rallied
after easing wholesale inflation raised hopes of a rate cut. The
benchmark BSE index rose 1.86 percent to 19,177.93, while the
broader NSE index closed 1.92 percent higher at 5,808.40 points.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds gained drawing comfort from easing
inflation and a recovery in the rupee, but hopes of a rate cut
still remain dim at the central bank's meeting on Monday. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) lower at
7.31 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee gained on large dollar selling by exporters in
spot and forward markets. The partially convertible rupee closed
at 57.5150/5250 per dollar compared with 57.98/99 on Thursday. 
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The longer-end five-year swap rate ended 4 bps lower at 6.97
percent and the one-year rate closed 3 bps down at 7.21 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent compared
with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

