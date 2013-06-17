FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0855 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0855 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.5 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.47 percent higher, led by gains in Mahindra and
Mahindra Ltd. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 6 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.25 percent on narrower-than-anticipated trade deficit
in May. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee weaker at 57.70/71 versus Friday's close of
57.5150/5250. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The longer-end five-year swap rate 4 bps lower at 6.93
percent and the one-year rate 4 bps down at 7.17 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with
Friday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.