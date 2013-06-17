SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.77 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.72 percent higher, as Mahindra & Mahindra rallied after sealing a share-swapping deal with Spain's CIE Automotive, while lenders gained on value-buying even after the central bank kept rates on hold. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 6 basis points (bps) lower at 7.25 percent after the central bank was perceived to be less hawkish about inflation. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee ends at 57.87/88 per dlr versus 57.515/525 on Friday after the central bank rates decision and on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting later this week, although a lower-than-expected trade deficit helped to cap the currency's losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate 3 bps lower at 6.94 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps down at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.30 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)